Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index declines 2.10%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.01%

Nifty PSE index ended down 2.10% at 9919.35 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd shed 5.38%, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd slipped 4.55% and GAIL (India) Ltd fell 3.95%. The Nifty PSE index is down 7.00% over last one year compared to the 6.71% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 2.02% and Nifty Energy index has dropped 1.93% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.01% to close at 24888.2 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.00% to close at 81691.98 today.

