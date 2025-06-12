Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index declines 2.10%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.01%

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty PSE index ended down 2.10% at 9919.35 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd shed 5.38%, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd slipped 4.55% and GAIL (India) Ltd fell 3.95%. The Nifty PSE index is down 7.00% over last one year compared to the 6.71% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 2.02% and Nifty Energy index has dropped 1.93% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.01% to close at 24888.2 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.00% to close at 81691.98 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

