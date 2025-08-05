Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit rises 155.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.12% to Rs 187.37 crore

Net profit of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances rose 155.16% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.12% to Rs 187.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 181.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.187.37181.706.825.0514.019.658.673.526.432.52

