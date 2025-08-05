Kaynes Technology's arm inks MoU to setup greenfield projects in Tamil Nadu

Kaynes Technology India said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Kaynes Circuits India has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Government of Tamil Nadu to establish manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu.

Under the MoU, Kaynes Circuits India proposes to invest approximately Rs 4,995 crore over a period of 6 years for the establishment of manufacturing facilities, including greenfield projects and capacity expansions within Tamil Nadu.

The MoU is intended to explore the financial incentives and industrial policies available under the Government of Tamil Nadu, as well as any structured assistance packages that may support the proposed investment through subsidies and other financial benefits.