Stock Alert: DLF, Sona BLW, Aurobindo Pharma, Godfrey Philips, Delta Corp

PNB Housing Finance shares are banned from F&O trading on 5 August 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries, Lupin, Torrent Power, The Anup Engineering, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Automotive Axles, Avalon Technologies, Berger Paints India, Bharti Hexacom, BLS International Services, CARE Ratings, Castrol India, CCL Products (India),Exide Industries will declare their quarterly result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

DLFs consolidated net profit jumped 18.1% to Rs 762.67 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 645.61 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales increased 99.4% YoY to Rs 2,716.70 crore in Q1 FY26.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings reported a 12.1% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 124.71 crore on 4.2% fall in net sales to Rs 853.91 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Aurobindo Pharmas consolidated net profit tumbled 10.3% to Rs 824.75 crore despite of 4.5% increase in net sales to Rs 7,791.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Delta Corp reported a 35.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.46 crore in Q1 June 2025 compared with Rs 21.68 crore in Q1 June 2024. Net sales rose 3.5% YoY to Rs 184.17 crore in Q1 FY26. Godfrey Philips consolidated net profit jumped 55.9% to Rs 356.31 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 228.56 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales (excluding net excise duty) climbed 27.3% YoY to Rs 1474.25 crore in Q1 FY26.