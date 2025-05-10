C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 28.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.28% to Rs 143.55 croreNet profit of C.E. Info Systems rose 28.02% to Rs 48.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.28% to Rs 143.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 106.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.88% to Rs 147.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.09% to Rs 463.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 379.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content