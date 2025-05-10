Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit rises 22.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.20% to Rs 665.32 crore

Net profit of Shakti Pumps (India) rose 22.97% to Rs 110.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 665.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 609.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 188.13% to Rs 408.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 83.57% to Rs 2516.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1370.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

665.32609.282516.241370.7424.6421.4623.9616.40155.60123.84575.79208.93150.23119.03555.80189.90110.2389.64408.37141.73

