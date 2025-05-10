Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit rises 22.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit rises 22.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 9.20% to Rs 665.32 crore

Net profit of Shakti Pumps (India) rose 22.97% to Rs 110.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 665.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 609.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 188.13% to Rs 408.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 83.57% to Rs 2516.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1370.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales665.32609.28 9 2516.241370.74 84 OPM %24.6421.46 -23.9616.40 - PBDT155.60123.84 26 575.79208.93 176 PBT150.23119.03 26 555.80189.90 193 NP110.2389.64 23 408.37141.73 188

First Published: May 10 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

