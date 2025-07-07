Home / Markets / Capital Market News / C.E. Info Systems launches India's first ever comprehensive Digital Address System

C.E. Info Systems launches India's first ever comprehensive Digital Address System

Image
Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Integrates Mappls App with India Posts's DIGIPIN to offer 'Last Mile Digital Address Connectivity'

C.E. Info Systems (MAPMYINDIA) has launched India's first ever comprehensive Digital Address System by integrating the flagship Mappls App with India Posts's DIGIPIN.

Just as MapmyIndia Mappls revolutionized digital mapping in India by providing house-level addresses through its maps and location technologies, the integration of the MapmyIndia Mappls App with DIGIPIN now takes this empowerment further. It enables every individual to generate a precise, easy-to-use, and universally recognized Digital Pina unique DIGIPIN from India Postfor any location or address across India.

This collaboration reflects a seamless integration effort from both sides. MapmyIndia has embedded India Post's DIGIPIN system into its Mappls app, enabling every Indian to create and access a unique, precise, and verifiable digital address. Simultaneously, India Post has integrated MapmyIndia's advanced Map APIs into their own systems, leveraging state-of-the-art geospatial intelligence to enhance its nationwide reach and services. Together, this partnership lays the foundation for a smarter, more connected India where every address is digitally mapped out.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE SME Pushpa Jewellers loses its shine on debut

PC Jeweller Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NSE SME Cedaar Textile's market debut unfolds with loose stitches

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Take Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story