C.E. Info Systems launches India's first ever comprehensive Digital Address System

Integrates Mappls App with India Posts's DIGIPIN to offer 'Last Mile Digital Address Connectivity'C.E. Info Systems (MAPMYINDIA) has launched India's first ever comprehensive Digital Address System by integrating the flagship Mappls App with India Posts's DIGIPIN.
Just as MapmyIndia Mappls revolutionized digital mapping in India by providing house-level addresses through its maps and location technologies, the integration of the MapmyIndia Mappls App with DIGIPIN now takes this empowerment further. It enables every individual to generate a precise, easy-to-use, and universally recognized Digital Pina unique DIGIPIN from India Postfor any location or address across India.
This collaboration reflects a seamless integration effort from both sides. MapmyIndia has embedded India Post's DIGIPIN system into its Mappls app, enabling every Indian to create and access a unique, precise, and verifiable digital address. Simultaneously, India Post has integrated MapmyIndia's advanced Map APIs into their own systems, leveraging state-of-the-art geospatial intelligence to enhance its nationwide reach and services. Together, this partnership lays the foundation for a smarter, more connected India where every address is digitally mapped out.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
