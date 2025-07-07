Crizac IPO ends with 59.82x subscription

The offer received bids for 154.56 crore shares as against 2.58 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Crizac received bids for 1,54,56,80,464 shares as against 2,58,36,909 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 59.82 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 134.35 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 76.15 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 10.24 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 2 July 2025 and closed on 4 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was set between Rs 233 and 245 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 61 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO was solely an offer for sale of 3,51,02,041 equity shares at the upper price band. Promoter Pinky Agarwal sold shares worth Rs 723 crore, while Manish Agarwal sold sell shares worth Rs 137 crore through the offer. Incorporated in 2011, Crizac is a B2B education platform that offers international student recruitment solutions to higher education institutions around the world. These institutions are located in the UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. The company works with over 10,000 registered agents and has processed more than 7.11 lakh student applications across over 75 countries, partnering with 173 global institutions. Crizac has a presence in Cameroon, China, Ghana, and Kenya. As of March 31, 2025, it has a team of 368 employees and 12 consultants. It operates two foreign subsidiaries, including Crizac UK, which was fully acquired in November 2023.