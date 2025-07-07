Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's Shanghai Composite Index edges up nominally

China's Shanghai Composite Index edges up nominally

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Trade tariff related jitters swayed sentiment in Asian markets on Monday. Trump's warnings of tariffs against countries aligning with BRICS policies spooked sentiment. Relief at the extension of the tariff deadline from July 9 to August 1, however supported sentiment.

China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.02 percent to finish trading at 3,473.13. The day's trading ranged between 3,474.80 and 3,462.79. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.70 percent lower at 10,435.51.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

