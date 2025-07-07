Travel Food Services IPO subscribed 10%

The offer received bids for 13.90 lakh shares as against 1.34 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Travel Food Services received bids for 13,90,766 shares as against 1,34,12,842 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Monday (7 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.10 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 7 July 2025 and it will close on 9 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,045 and 1,100 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 13 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises an entire offer for sale (OFS) of 1,81,81,818 equity shares at higher price band. Promoter family group (Kapur Family Trust) will be offloading shares worth Rs 2000 crore worth of shares in the OFS. The offer provides reservation options for eligible employees to subscribe at a discount of Rs 104 per share.

Travel Food Services (TFS) is an Indian airport travel quick service restaurant (Travel QSR) and lounge (Lounge). The companys F&B brand portfolio, comprising 127 partner and in-house brands, is in the operation of 442 Travel QSRs across India, Malaysia and Hong Kong. The travel QSR business comprises a range of curated food and beverage (F&B) concepts across cuisines, brands and formats, which have been adapted to cater to customers demands for speed and convenience within travel environments. TFS lounge business comprises designated areas within airport terminals, accessible primarily by first and business-class passengers, members of airline loyalty programs, select credit card and debit card holders and members of other loyalty programs.