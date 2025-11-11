Home / Markets / Capital Market News / C.E. Info Systems secures a 5-year contract from Indian Oil

C.E. Info Systems secures a 5-year contract from Indian Oil

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
The board of C.E. Info Systems at its meeting held on 10 November 2025 has taken note of the receipt of new project from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) worth Rs 110.19 crore (approx.).

The project comprises of comprehensive implementation and operation of IOCL's Central Vehicle Tracking and Management System, including pan-India provisioning and monitoring of IoT hardware, software and services and also 24 command centre monitoring with alerts and reporting for a period of 5 years.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

