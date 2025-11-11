C.E. Info Systems secures a 5-year contract from Indian Oil

The board of C.E. Info Systems at its meeting held on 10 November 2025 has taken note of the receipt of new project from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) worth Rs 110.19 crore (approx.).

The project comprises of comprehensive implementation and operation of IOCL's Central Vehicle Tracking and Management System, including pan-India provisioning and monitoring of IoT hardware, software and services and also 24 command centre monitoring with alerts and reporting for a period of 5 years.

