Cabinet approves Productivity Linked Bonus for 78 days to railway employees

In recognition of the excellent performance by the railway staff, the Union Cabinet today approved payment of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) of 78 days for Rs.1865.68 crore to 10,91,146 railway employees. Payment of PLB to eligible railway employee is made each year before the Durga Puja / Dussehra holidays. This year also, PLB amount equivalent to 78 days wages is being paid to about 10.91 lakh non-gazetted railway employees. The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways.

