Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cabinet approves Productivity Linked Bonus for 78 days to railway employees

Cabinet approves Productivity Linked Bonus for 78 days to railway employees

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In recognition of the excellent performance by the railway staff, the Union Cabinet today approved payment of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) of 78 days for Rs.1865.68 crore to 10,91,146 railway employees. Payment of PLB to eligible railway employee is made each year before the Durga Puja / Dussehra holidays. This year also, PLB amount equivalent to 78 days wages is being paid to about 10.91 lakh non-gazetted railway employees. The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Total equity issuances come in at Rs 42604 crore in Aug-25, record highest in current FY

INR recovers marginally from lifetime low; Sensex, Nifty Extend Decline

Atlanta Electricals IPO subscribed 70.63 times

Cabinet clears Rs 69,725 crore shipbuilding package, approves bonus for railway staff

Jain Resource Recycling IPO subscribed 73%

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story