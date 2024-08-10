Cabinet approves railway expansion: Rs 24,657 crore for 8 projects

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved eight railway projects costing Rs 24,657 crore. The initiative will expand India's railway network by 900 kilometers across seven states.

The projects include new railway lines in Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, and West Bengal. The plan involves constructing 64 new railway stations, providing connectivity to six aspirational districts, and improving access for 510 villages and 40 lakh people. A unique addition is the railway connection to the Ajanta Caves UNESCO World Heritage site.

Expected outcomes include increased freight capacity by 143 million tonnes per annum, reduced oil imports by 32.20 crore liters, and lowered CO2 emissions by 0.87 million tonnes.

