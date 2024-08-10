Cabinet approves railway expansion: Rs 24,657 crore for 8 projects

The projects include new railway lines in Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, and West Bengal. The plan involves constructing 64 new railway stations, providing connectivity to six aspirational districts, and improving access for 510 villages and 40 lakh people. A unique addition is the railway connection to the Ajanta Caves UNESCO World Heritage site.
Expected outcomes include increased freight capacity by 143 million tonnes per annum, reduced oil imports by 32.20 crore liters, and lowered CO2 emissions by 0.87 million tonnes.
The projects align with the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity. They aim to improve transportation of commodities including agricultural products, fertilizers, coal, iron ore, steel, and cement.
This expansion is expected to create employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth in the affected regions. It represents a significant development in India's transportation infrastructure.
