Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cabinet approves royalty rate rationalisation for four critical minerals

Cabinet approves royalty rate rationalisation for four critical minerals

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Union Cabinet has approved the rationalisation of royalty rates for four critical minerals essential for green energy applications and high-tech industries. The revised royalty rates for caesium is at 2% of average sale price on metal content, graphite at 2-4% on ad valorem basis depending on carbon content, rubidium at 2% on metal content contained in the ore produced, and zirconium at 1% on metal content.

The decision of the Union Cabinet will promote auction of mineral blocks containing Caesium, Rubidium and Zirconium thereby not only unlocking these minerals but also associated critical minerals found with them, such as Lithium, Tungsten, REES, Niobium etc. Fixing of royalty rates of Graphite on ad valorem basis will proportionately reflect the change in prices of the mineral across grades. Increase in indigenous production of these minerals would lead to reduction in imports and supply chain vulnerabilities and also generate employment opportunities in the country.

Graphite, a crucial component in electric vehicle batteries serving as anode material, currently sees India importing 60% of its requirements. The country currently operates nine graphite mines, with 27 blocks successfully auctioned and an additional 20 blocks prepared for auction by the Geological Survey of India and Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited.

The royalty rate for graphite has been shifted from a per-tonne basis to an ad valorem structure to reflect price variations across different grades. It remains the only mineral among the 24 critical and strategic minerals listed in the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, that previously had tonnage-based royalty.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cabinet approves Export Promotion Mission, priority support to be extended to sectors impacted by tariff escalations

Asian Paints gains after Q2 PAT jumps 43% YoY to Rs 993 cr

Pfizer gains after Q2 PAT rises 19% YoY

Tata Steel edges higher after strong Q2 performance; net debt stands at Rs 87,040 crore

Sensex, Nifty trades with minor gains; metal shares advance

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story