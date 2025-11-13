Sensex, Nifty trades with minor gains; metal shares advance

The key equity benchmarks traded with small gains in the morning trade, pausing a three-day rally as investors monitored developments on a potential India-U.S. trade deal that may ease existing punitive tariffs.

The Nifty traded above the 25,900 level. Metal shares advanced after declining for previous trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 101.73 points or 0.12% to 84,568.24. The Nifty 50 index rose 33.45 points or 0.13% to 25,909.25.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.35%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,168 shares rose and 1,534 shares fell. A total of 206 shares were unchanged.

Indian Economy: India's cabinet has approved spending Rs 450.6 billion ($5.1 billion) on support for exporters, including 200 billion rupees in credit guarantees on bank loans, Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. The plan includes the allocation of 250.6 billion rupees over six years for affordable trade finance for small exporters, logistics and market support under an export promotion package to help offset the impact of recent U.S. tariff hikes. According to latest data released on Wednesday, Indias retail inflation slowed to a record low of 0.25 per cent in October against 1.54 per cent in September, as food prices fell sharply and tax cuts brought down the prices of items from cars to products in daily use, this marks the fourth consecutive month that inflation has stayed below the Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) medium-term target of 4% and has been lower than the central banks tolerance ceiling of 6% for seven straight months. Food prices, which account for nearly half of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket, fell 5.02% year-on-year in October against a revised fall of 2.33% in September, the lowest of the current CPI series.

Q2 Result Today: Eicher Motors, Muthoot Finance, LG Electronics India, Samvardhana Motherson International, Hero Motocorp, GMR Airports, Alkem Laboratories, Vishal Mega Mart, Bharat Dynamics, Page Industries, Voltas, Jubilant Foodworks, Ipca Laboratories, Apollo Tyres, ITI, New India Assurance Company, PTC Industries, PG Electroplast, Titagarh Rail Systems, Tega Industries, Relaxo Footwears, Tilaknagar Industries, Aether Industries, Marksans Pharma and Paras Defence and Space Technologies will announce their quarterly results today. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index rose 1.55% to 10,706.35. The index shed 0.16% in previous trading session. Hindustan Zinc (up 3.69%), Vedanta (up 2.55%), Jindal Stainless (up 2.53%), Welspun Corp (up 1.99%) and Tata Steel (up 1.93%), Hindustan Copper (up 1.78%), National Aluminium Company (up 1.34%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.28%), NMDC (up 1%) and JSW Steel (up 0.9%) added.