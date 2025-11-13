Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pfizer gains after Q2 PAT rises 19% YoY

Pfizer gains after Q2 PAT rises 19% YoY

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Pfizer rose 2.48% to Rs 5,144.75 after the company posted a decent performance in the quarter ended September 2025.

On a standalone basis, net sales stood at Rs 642.34 crore, rising 9.1% year-on-year from Rs 588.59 crore in Q2 FY25 and 6.5% sequentially from Rs 603.05 crore in Q1 FY26.

Net profit (PAT) rose 19.4% YoY to Rs 189.02 crore, compared with Rs 158.35 crore in Q2 FY25, as current tax expense increased 9.4% to Rs 65.49 crore. Sequentially, PAT was down 1.4% from Rs 191.75 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 18.7% YoY to Rs 255.37 crore, though slightly lower by 1.6% QoQ.

Total expenditure inched up 3.3% YoY and 4.9% QoQ to Rs 412.41 crore. Raw material costs declined 8.7% YoY to Rs 70 crore, while employee expenses fell 6% YoY to Rs 94.67 crore. Depreciation stood at Rs 14.28 crore, down 4.74% year-on-year, while interest expenses were steady at Rs 2.13 crore.

Net cash flow from operating activities stood at Rs 599.47 crore in H1 FY26, as against a cash flow of Rs 349.43 crore in H1 FY25.

Pfizer is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, trading and export of pharmaceutical products.

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

