Pfizer gains after Q2 PAT rises 19% YoY

Pfizer rose 2.48% to Rs 5,144.75 after the company posted a decent performance in the quarter ended September 2025.

On a standalone basis, net sales stood at Rs 642.34 crore, rising 9.1% year-on-year from Rs 588.59 crore in Q2 FY25 and 6.5% sequentially from Rs 603.05 crore in Q1 FY26.

Net profit (PAT) rose 19.4% YoY to Rs 189.02 crore, compared with Rs 158.35 crore in Q2 FY25, as current tax expense increased 9.4% to Rs 65.49 crore. Sequentially, PAT was down 1.4% from Rs 191.75 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 18.7% YoY to Rs 255.37 crore, though slightly lower by 1.6% QoQ.