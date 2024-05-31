California Software Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4950.00% to Rs 1.01 crore

Net profit of California Software Company reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4950.00% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 181.82% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.07% to Rs 4.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

1.010.024.282.7638.61-2000.0036.6843.480.39-0.401.571.200.21-0.620.850.300.15-0.450.620.22

