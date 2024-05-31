Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaiser Corporation consolidated net profit declines 94.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Kaiser Corporation consolidated net profit declines 94.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024
Sales decline 73.29% to Rs 3.43 crore

Net profit of Kaiser Corporation declined 94.61% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 73.29% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 128.57% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.70% to Rs 25.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.4312.84 -73 25.5818.85 36 OPM %21.2860.75 -8.091.91 - PBDT0.328.10 -96 0.770.78 -1 PBT0.278.05 -97 0.600.57 5 NP0.234.27 -95 0.320.14 129

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

