Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CES reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

CES reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.29% to Rs 115.50 crore

Net profit of CES reported to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 115.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.73% to Rs 26.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 468.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 426.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales115.50102.86 12 468.87426.45 10 OPM %5.13-6.36 -8.286.37 - PBDT6.56-6.22 LP 41.5232.94 26 PBT5.71-7.32 LP 37.3928.52 31 NP5.41-3.69 LP 26.4819.51 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

CES consolidated net profit declines 12.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Dreame to Launch the All-in-One DreameBot L10s Ultra in India

Oil India signs MoU with NCS and CES &amp; HS

Amal reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

LKP Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Available Finance consolidated net profit declines 14.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit rises 329.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Natural Resources reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.77 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Photon Capital Advisors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story