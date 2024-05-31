Unison Metals consolidated net profit rises 163.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.52% to Rs 107.20 croreNet profit of Unison Metals rose 163.81% to Rs 9.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.52% to Rs 107.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 110.65% to Rs 3.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 275.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 236.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News