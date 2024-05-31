Unison Metals consolidated net profit rises 163.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.52% to Rs 107.20 crore

Net profit of Unison Metals rose 163.81% to Rs 9.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.52% to Rs 107.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 110.65% to Rs 3.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 275.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 236.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

107.2072.67275.76236.9216.299.215.744.0415.345.938.815.5614.205.085.022.419.843.733.561.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News