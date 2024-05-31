Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unison Metals consolidated net profit rises 163.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Unison Metals consolidated net profit rises 163.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.52% to Rs 107.20 crore

Net profit of Unison Metals rose 163.81% to Rs 9.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.52% to Rs 107.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 110.65% to Rs 3.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 275.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 236.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales107.2072.67 48 275.76236.92 16 OPM %16.299.21 -5.744.04 - PBDT15.345.93 159 8.815.56 58 PBT14.205.08 180 5.022.41 108 NP9.843.73 164 3.561.69 111

