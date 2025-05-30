Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cambridge Technology Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Cambridge Technology Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales decline 11.46% to Rs 50.53 crore

Net loss of Cambridge Technology Enterprises reported to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.46% to Rs 50.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 48.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.54% to Rs 198.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 206.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales50.5357.07 -11 198.92206.23 -4 OPM %1.2116.35 --13.4810.26 - PBDT1.288.46 -85 -30.9417.83 PL PBT-5.215.83 PL -46.058.04 PL NP-6.235.53 PL -48.065.58 PL

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

