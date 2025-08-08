Camlin Fine Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.96 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.21% to Rs 423.55 crore

Net Loss of Camlin Fine Sciences reported to Rs 9.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 33.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.21% to Rs 423.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 380.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.423.55380.854.507.5912.667.50-4.26-7.05-9.96-33.95

