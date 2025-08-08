Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 0.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.19% to Rs 117.90 crore

Net profit of Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 0.17% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.19% to Rs 117.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 123.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.117.90123.0612.3711.3210.6110.108.317.905.875.86

