Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit declines 75.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Manappuram Finance declined 75.05% to Rs 138.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 554.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.08% to Rs 2262.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2488.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2262.392488.2245.4865.98176.31817.19101.52752.80138.38554.62

