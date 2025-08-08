Milestone Global consolidated net profit rises 168.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.67% to Rs 4.18 crore

Net profit of Milestone Global rose 168.75% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.67% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.183.306.705.450.520.240.430.160.430.16

