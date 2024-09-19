Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets record strong gains

Japanese markets record strong gains

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a larger-than-usual 50-bps reduction in borrowing costs and signaled further easing in the months ahead, reflecting its new focus on bolstering the job market.

The dollar bounced back and lodated bond yields rose while gold hovered near a record high. Oil prices rebounded despite lingering concerns over global demand.

Japanese markets logged strong gains as the yen slumped against the dollar and investors braced for a Bank of Japan policy meeting on Friday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The central bank is expected to stand pat on rates, with attention likely to remain focused on Governor Ueda's remarks.

The Nikkei average jumped 2.13 percent to 37,155.33, with exporters such as automakers and electronics makers leading the surge. The broader Topix index settled 2.01 percent higher at 2,616.87.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Ashwin hits his 6th Test century

Brookfield likely to add more to $13 bn it has bet on India infrastructure

J-K elections updates: No power on earth can bring back Article 370, says PM Modi at Katra rally

PDG plans infusing $1 bn for expansion in India amid AI data center boom

Readymade garment exports rise 12% in Aug despite global challenges

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story