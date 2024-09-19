Japanese markets record strong gains

The dollar bounced back and lodated bond yields rose while gold hovered near a record high. Oil prices rebounded despite lingering concerns over global demand.
Japanese markets logged strong gains as the yen slumped against the dollar and investors braced for a Bank of Japan policy meeting on Friday.
The central bank is expected to stand pat on rates, with attention likely to remain focused on Governor Ueda's remarks.
The Nikkei average jumped 2.13 percent to 37,155.33, with exporters such as automakers and electronics makers leading the surge. The broader Topix index settled 2.01 percent higher at 2,616.87.
