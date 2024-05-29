Campus Activewear Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

EID Parry (India) Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd and Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 May 2024.

Campus Activewear Ltd surged 15.47% to Rs 288.9 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85812 shares in the past one month.

EID Parry (India) Ltd spiked 7.32% to Rs 681. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 85346 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19205 shares in the past one month.

Grindwell Norton Ltd soared 7.20% to Rs 2562.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16451 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3561 shares in the past one month.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd rose 7.13% to Rs 939. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91430 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd jumped 6.27% to Rs 703. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86317 shares in the past one month.

