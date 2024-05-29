Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Urban Development India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Prime Urban Development India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 26.94% to Rs 1.41 crore

Net Loss of Prime Urban Development India reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.94% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.27% to Rs 10.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.411.93 -27 10.6312.40 -14 OPM %-24.11-23.83 --13.36-4.35 - PBDT-0.41-0.39 -5 -1.80-0.80 -125 PBT-0.49-0.48 -2 -2.04-1.05 -94 NP-0.49-0.50 2 -2.04-0.48 -325

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bakeri Urban Development Pvt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.59 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.51 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Housing &amp; Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 9.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Prime Urban Development India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Power Mech Projects bags project worth Rs 563 cr from BHEL

Celebrity Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 102.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Remsons Industries standalone net profit declines 11.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Board of Cello World approves fund raising via equity issuance

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story