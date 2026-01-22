CAMS board approves investment in Sahamati Foundation

At meeting held on 22 January 2026

The board of Computer Age Management Services at its meeting held on 22 January 2026 has approved the investment of Rs. 1,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Crore only) in the equity capital of Sahamati Foundation, a Non-Profit Company which is intending to become a Self- Regulatory Organisation (SRO) in the Account Aggregator environment. Sahamati has made an application to the Reserve Bank of India for being recognised as an SRO and has already received in principle approval for the same.

