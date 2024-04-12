Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CAMS hires graduating professionals from IIT, IIM and other premier institutes under its FUEL program

Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Computer Age Management Services has hired graduating professionals from IIT, IIM and other premier institutes under its FUEL (Future Emerging Leaders) program. The 21-month immersive learning program - FUEL (Future Emerging Leaders) focuses on building a talent pipeline of new age leaders with deep understanding across technology and business operations.

Over 180 experienced professionals and graduates from premium business management schools and engineering colleges across India will gain deep financial services related domain knowledge that will enable them to emerge as well-rounded, effective leaders for tomorrow's financial services landscape. As part of the FUEL program, CAMS has hired for roles in technology including 10+ PhDs across Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computer Vision technology to bring cutting edge research capabilities to augment the technology offerings in the fintech space. Besides Graduate Engineer Trainees and Software Development Engineers from these eminent institutions the company has also recruited for Risk, Process and Market Analysts positions from Madras School of Economics.

CAMS's hiring focus has been to onboard experienced business school graduates who bring operations experience from a wider gamut of industries that will be leveraged in the new roles while comprehensive hands-on exposure to Asset management processes, operations, technology integration, regulatory environments, and investor perspectives will be given under the FUEL program. Students from IIM - Bangalore, Indore, Raipur, Shillong, Kozhikode, Udaipur, Trichy, Lucknow, Bodh Gaya, Mumbai; IIT - Delhi, Chennai; Great Lakes Institute of Management, SOIL and XLRI, to name a few.

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

