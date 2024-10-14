Indian Oil to form JV with EverEnviro Resource Management

To focus on advancing biofuel adoption in India

Indian Oil as entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with EverEnviro Resource Management, a leading biofuels company in the country. This association will pave the way for the formation of a 50:50 joint venture company dedicated to advancing biofuel adoption across the country.

The joint venture will focus on integrating advanced biogas technologies to convert organic waste into Compressed Biogas (CBG), a cleaner and renewable energy source. This will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing a sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuels. By leveraging their combined expertise, IndianOil and EverEnviro aim to accelerate the deployment of CBG plants nationwide.

