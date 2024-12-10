Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Paramount Communications to be allotted industrial land on lease

Dec 10 2024
Paramount Communications announced the receipt of a letter of intent from MP Industrial Development Corporation in response to the company's application for allotment of land admeasuring 30 acres at manufacturing zone for power and renewable energy equipment at Mohasa - Babai, District Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh. The industrial land will be allotted to the company on lease for a period of 99 years for setting up an industrial unit for manufacturing of DC and AC cables.

Dec 10 2024

