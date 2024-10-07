Canara Bank eases for fifth straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 103.71, down 3.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 41.93% in last one year as compared to a 27% rally in NIFTY and a 15.61% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 103.71, down 3.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 24780.85. The Sensex is at 81048.48, down 0.78%.Canara Bank has eased around 0.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has eased around 0.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51462.05, down 1.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 198.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 292.64 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp