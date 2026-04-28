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Canara Bank has added 5.41% over last one month compared to 7.03% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 4.88% rise in the SENSEX

Canara Bank lost 2.21% today to trade at Rs 137.4. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.68% to quote at 62949.22. The index is up 7.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bank of Baroda decreased 1.99% and IndusInd Bank Ltd lost 1.86% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went down 0.39 % over last one year compared to the 3.8% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Canara Bank has added 5.41% over last one month compared to 7.03% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 4.88% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12.9 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 162.9 on 26 Feb 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 90.06 on 07 May 2025.

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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