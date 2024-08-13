Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit declines 7.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.45% to Rs 127.92 croreNet profit of Cantabil Retail India declined 7.01% to Rs 11.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.45% to Rs 127.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 111.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales127.92111.77 14 OPM %30.7830.80 -PBDT33.2028.65 16 PBT15.2115.24 0 NP11.4112.27 -7
