Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit declines 7.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit declines 7.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
Sales rise 14.45% to Rs 127.92 crore

Net profit of Cantabil Retail India declined 7.01% to Rs 11.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.45% to Rs 127.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 111.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales127.92111.77 14 OPM %30.7830.80 -PBDT33.2028.65 16 PBT15.2115.24 0 NP11.4112.27 -7

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

