Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 3.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Cantabil Retail India rose 3.05% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.46% to Rs 175.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 151.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.175.98151.1123.9222.8432.4627.318.527.886.756.55

