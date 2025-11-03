TBO Tek standalone net profit declines 27.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.62% to Rs 144.25 crore

Net profit of TBO Tek declined 27.49% to Rs 9.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.62% to Rs 144.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 141.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.144.25141.956.219.3618.2621.7513.4117.619.8413.57

