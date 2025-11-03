JM Financial Home Loans standalone net profit rises 16.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.99% to Rs 108.15 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Home Loans rose 16.72% to Rs 13.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.99% to Rs 108.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 79.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.108.1579.5353.9262.8919.7617.4117.6915.6913.4711.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News