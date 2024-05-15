Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ganges Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ganges Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales decline 40.94% to Rs 2.64 crore

Net Loss of Ganges Securities reported to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 40.94% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.31% to Rs 3.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.57% to Rs 34.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.644.47 -41 34.8241.24 -16 OPM %-166.67-74.05 -15.5927.89 - PBDT-4.12-2.63 -57 6.6913.40 -50 PBT-4.31-2.82 -53 5.9112.67 -53 NP-4.01-2.74 -46 3.489.75 -64

