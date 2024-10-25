Jubilant Pharmova consolidated net profit rises 64.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.53% to Rs 1742.20 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Pharmova rose 64.48% to Rs 102.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 62.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.53% to Rs 1742.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1666.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1742.201666.7016.6114.51250.00194.60158.6098.00102.8062.50

