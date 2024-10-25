Jubilant Pharmova consolidated net profit rises 64.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.53% to Rs 1742.20 croreNet profit of Jubilant Pharmova rose 64.48% to Rs 102.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 62.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.53% to Rs 1742.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1666.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1742.201666.70 5 OPM %16.6114.51 -PBDT250.00194.60 28 PBT158.6098.00 62 NP102.8062.50 64
