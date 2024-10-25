NIIT consolidated net profit rises 11.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.42% to Rs 90.71 croreNet profit of NIIT rose 11.18% to Rs 11.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.42% to Rs 90.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales90.7181.41 11 OPM %-1.171.77 -PBDT20.8615.92 31 PBT15.2011.43 33 NP11.8310.64 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News