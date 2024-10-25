NIIT consolidated net profit rises 11.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.42% to Rs 90.71 crore

Net profit of NIIT rose 11.18% to Rs 11.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.42% to Rs 90.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.90.7181.41-1.171.7720.8615.9215.2011.4311.8310.64

