Capex Increased By 11.1% For FY25, Focus On Infra Development: Interim Budget FY25

Finance Minister has increased the capital expenditure in the interim budget for FY2025 by 11.1% to Rs. 11.1 lakh crore.

For FY2024, it was Rs. 10 lakh crore. Capital expenditure for the next financial year will be 3.5% of GDP.

The Centre has galvanized the aviation sector over the last 10 years, Sitharaman said. The number of airports doubled to 149 in the last decade, she added.

The government will expand and strengthen the EV ecosystem by supporting manufacturing and charging infrastructure, the finance minister said.To promote green growth a new scheme of bio manufacturing will be launched.

Key rail infrastructure projects including Metro Rail and Namo Bharat will be expanded to more cities, Sitharaman said. Around 40,000 rail bogies will be converted to Vande Bharat coaches, she added.

Projects for tourism to be taken up at islands, including Lakshawdeep, Sitharaman said. Tourism, including spiritual tourism, has tremendous opportunities. States will be encouraged to take up iconic tourist spots and develop them, she added.

