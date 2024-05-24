Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capfin India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Capfin India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 500.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net loss of Capfin India reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 500.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.180.03 500 0.230.15 53 OPM %-327.780 --291.3020.00 - PBDT-0.590.18 PL -0.660.21 PL PBT-0.590.18 PL -0.660.21 PL NP-0.390.15 PL -0.460.18 PL

