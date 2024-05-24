Shemaroo Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.89% to Rs 198.86 crore

Net loss of Shemaroo Entertainment reported to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.89% to Rs 198.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 164.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 40.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.05% to Rs 707.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 556.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

198.86164.49707.20556.61-3.7910.26-0.048.49-15.478.77-31.7120.03-16.877.45-37.2914.82-14.284.85-40.679.36

