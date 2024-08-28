Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Capital Goods index rising 140.83 points or 0.19% at 73809.25 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, NBCC (India) Ltd (up 6.53%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 2.28%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.54%),Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 0.67%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 0.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (up 0.43%), Timken India Ltd (up 0.42%), Polycab India Ltd (up 0.4%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 0.4%), and Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 0.3%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Kaynes Technology India Ltd (down 1.88%), Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (down 1.54%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (down 1.34%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 103.51 or 0.18% at 56177.68.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 45.42 points or 0.27% at 16684.67.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36.95 points or 0.15% at 24980.8.

The BSE Sensex index was down 28.97 points or 0.04% at 81682.79.

On BSE,1759 shares were trading in green, 1312 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

