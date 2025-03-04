Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Capital Goods index rising 372.02 points or 0.66% at 56455.59 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 3.8%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 3.69%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 3.62%),Schaeffler India Ltd (up 3.48%),Inox Wind Ltd (up 3.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 2.57%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 2.47%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 2.44%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 2.15%), and Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 2.07%).

On the other hand, LMW Ltd (down 1.88%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 1.5%), and Cummins India Ltd (down 0.91%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 374.6 or 0.88% at 43154.31.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 23.23 points or 0.17% at 13402.79.

The Nifty 50 index was down 77.9 points or 0.35% at 22041.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 292.5 points or 0.4% at 72793.44.

On BSE,1967 shares were trading in green, 1253 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

