Kirloskar Electric Company consolidated net profit declines 4.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.22% to Rs 161.47 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Electric Company declined 4.32% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 161.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 145.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales161.47145.18 11 OPM %0.128.53 -PBDT-3.636.60 PL PBT-4.865.32 PL NP5.095.32 -4
