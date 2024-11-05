Kirloskar Electric Company consolidated net profit declines 4.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.22% to Rs 161.47 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Electric Company declined 4.32% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 161.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 145.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.161.47145.180.128.53-3.636.60-4.865.325.095.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News