Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Electric Company consolidated net profit declines 4.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Kirloskar Electric Company consolidated net profit declines 4.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.22% to Rs 161.47 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Electric Company declined 4.32% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 161.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 145.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales161.47145.18 11 OPM %0.128.53 -PBDT-3.636.60 PL PBT-4.865.32 PL NP5.095.32 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LL&T to acquire 21% stake in E2E Networks in two-part Rs 1,327 crore deal

LIVE: SC overrules Allahabad HC order that had quashed UP Board of Madarsa Education Act

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 200 pts, tests 79,000; Nifty at 24,050; Metal, financials up

Australian FM raises allegations of targeting Sikhs with EAM Jaishankar

Explained: Indian MFs can invest up to 25% of net assets in overseas funds

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story