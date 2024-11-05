Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 1.57% in the September 2024 quarter

K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 1.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 2.14% to Rs 1427.69 crore

Net profit of K P R Mill rose 1.57% to Rs 205.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 201.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.14% to Rs 1427.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1458.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1427.691458.89 -2 OPM %20.7620.43 -PBDT322.84302.01 7 PBT271.06256.02 6 NP205.00201.84 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LL&T to acquire 21% stake in E2E Networks in two-part Rs 1,327 crore deal

LIVE: SC overrules Allahabad HC order that had quashed UP Board of Madarsa Education Act

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 200 pts, tests 79,000; Nifty at 24,050; Metal, financials up

Australian FM raises allegations of targeting Sikhs with EAM Jaishankar

Explained: Indian MFs can invest up to 25% of net assets in overseas funds

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story