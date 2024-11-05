Hinduja Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 53.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 61.51% to Rs 396.22 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Housing Finance rose 53.69% to Rs 92.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 61.51% to Rs 396.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 245.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales396.22245.32 62 OPM %74.4379.41 -PBDT126.0279.53 58 PBT122.7778.06 57 NP92.9260.46 54

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

