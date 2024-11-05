Hinduja Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 53.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.51% to Rs 396.22 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Housing Finance rose 53.69% to Rs 92.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 61.51% to Rs 396.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 245.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

