Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Capital Goods index increasing 610.52 points or 0.85% at 72169.94 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 3.95%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 3.24%),Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 2.93%),Timken India Ltd (up 2.84%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 1.19%), Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 1.04%), Polycab India Ltd (up 0.88%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 0.79%), and Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 0.72%).

On the other hand, Welspun Corp Ltd (down 2.63%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (down 2.12%), and NBCC (India) Ltd (down 1.74%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 9.04 or 0.02% at 53823.42.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 79.43 points or 0.49% at 16028.25.

The Nifty 50 index was down 121.15 points or 0.5% at 24292.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 432.4 points or 0.54% at 79716.48.

On BSE,1559 shares were trading in green, 1512 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

